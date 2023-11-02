Tijuana Breaks 11-Year Streak, Defeating Tigres 2-0 at Home

Tijuana, Mexico – In a surprising turn of events, Tigres suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Tijuana during Matchday 15 of the Apertura 2023. The home team secured a 2-0 victory, ending an 11-year winless streak against Tigres as the home team.

The match showcased Tijuana’s dominance for a solid 30 minutes, leading them to victory. With this win, Tijuana, led by coach Miguel Herrera, secured their place in the direct Liguilla zone, currently ranked fifth with 23 points. On the other hand, Tigres, managed by Robert Dante Siboldi, remain in second place with 28 points.

During the first 45 minutes, Tigres struggled to keep up with Tijuana’s relentless attacks. Their defense was caught off guard multiple times, but their goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán managed to keep the scoreline at bay.

Carlos González of Tigres had a couple of near misses in the opening moments of the game, with shots that narrowly missed the goal. However, it was Tijuana’s Fernando Madrigal who managed to break the deadlock at the 28th minute with a well-placed shot after Diego Reyes failed to mark him properly. Three minutes later, Domingo Blanco added to the tally, escaping the Tigres defense and scoring past a helpless Nahuel Guzmán.

Facing a daunting deficit, Tigres manager Robert Dante Siboldi made some crucial changes during halftime. Sebastián Fierro and Javier Aquino were replaced by Samir and Vladimir Loroña, respectively, while Guido Pizarro was moved to midfield.

Tigres had a glimmer of hope in the 54th minute when Kevin Castañeda was fouled in the penalty area. However, referee Marco Ortiz ruled it as a foul committed by Diego Lainez outside the box, sparing Tijuana from conceding a penalty.

Siboldi made additional substitutions, bringing in André-Pierre Gignac and Sebastián Córdova for Nico Ibáñez and Ozziel Herrera. However, these changes were insufficient to make a comeback, as both teams failed to produce any significant chances for the remainder of the game.

In their next match, Tigres will face Atlético de San Luis at the Universitario Stadium on Saturday, November 4, at 4:55 p.m. Meanwhile, Tijuana will visit América at the Azteca Stadium on the same day, at 7:00 p.m.

