TikTok it has become the go-to destination for over a billion people seeking entertainment, inspiration and joy. And from today, thanks to the collaboration with the iconic automotive brand Mercedes-Benzit will be possible to enjoy TikTok content directly from the new one E class.

Presented today at the Strategy Update: Mercedes-Benz Operating System event, the E-Class is in fact equipped with the new one MBUX Superscreen with integrated TikTok. Whether it’s killing time while waiting in your vehicle or simply enjoying a moment to yourself while your car is parked before heading to your next destination, TikTok will become your new favorite parked activity, with a personalized video feeds. All of which can also be shared by the passengers: the car is in fact equipped with two screens with independent programming, which allow both the driver and the passenger to access their respective accounts and view their ‘For You’ pages. Those without an account will be able to use TikTok as a guest, viewing a selection of the best content on the platform, subjected to an extra level of moderation so that it is suitable for everyone, adults or children. Available later this year, with this deal Mercedes-Benz and TikTok are taking in-car entertainment to innovative new heights.

“Thanks to our app, everyone can enjoy a moment of happiness on their mobile device at any time of the day – commenta David Saidden, Director of Distribution Business Development di TikTok -.“Our goal is to further expand the experience of our users and we are excited about this partnership with Mercedes-Benz, which introduces an immersive way of in-car entertainment, able to offer our community new opportunities to enjoy the content they love ”.

Security is at the heart of all TikTok corporate initiatives, and the partnership with Mercedes-Benz is no exception. Thanks to advanced technology, Mercedes-Benz ensures that users can access this new mode safely. When the vehicle is in motion, image transmission is not active and the use of entertainment apps is limited to the center display only.

It will also be possible to download TikTok directly from the home screen of the touchscreen and it will be possible to choose to use it as a guest, without logging in with an account, or enter your profile and view your personalized ‘For You’ page. In this version, designed specifically for the new E-Class, users will have the option to comment, like or enable automatic scrolling, for an even more user-oriented experience.