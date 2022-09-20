“This is not an ironic post as it may seem.” No, it is not at all. It is an angry outburst that of @tsk.sha, Sharon Malatesta, TikToker da oltre 800mila follower, who through a short video on social media denounces a misadventure (or rather, a discrimination suffered) a few days ago. The young woman was expelled from the women’s bathroomWhy mistaken for male.

“I would have preferred it had been an April Fool but no, it was September 16, 2022. Disrespect from an official guard, for having gone into the women’s bathroom, sex which I identify with ”. Sharon is a “normal girl who decided to not follow the standard of female beauty”As she describes herself, that although she is used to living similar situations every day, in which her appearance at first glance deceives those who do not know her, she does not tolerate that from a trivial inattention to disrespect. And how to blame her.

Mistaken for a boy and kicked out of the women’s bathroom

The accident, if it can be defined as such, took place in a supermarket. “I was kicked out of the ladies’ room, that is MY bathroom“. After breakfast at the bar the girl goes to the restroom, but “I hear the guard behind her yelling: Hey hey the bathroom, have you seen the bathroom? I tell myself boh, there were so many people, I knew it meant me but I needed it ”explains Malatesta. The service door leaves an open space below and from this crack Sharon hears the security officerwhich in the meantime followed her together with another, confabulate. “I turn around, pull down my pants and crouch. I hear the guard saying to the other: ‘He’s fucking’. Just incredible rudeness, ”she adds. The two remain there outside the door “and I a take insults for free”Complains the young Tiktoker. “I go out and find the guard waiting for me. Without saying anything she points to her and shows me the bathroom: ‘Did you see which bathroom you’re going to?’ and I of course: ‘Yes, I’m in my bathroom’. And she’s here she keeps saying: ‘But did you read what kind of bathroom it is?’ and while I wash my hands I turn around and say: ‘My bathroom’ ”.

It seems absurd, something on the verge of tolerance. At that point the agent realizes: “‘Ah, are you a woman? ‘ And she goes away“. Sharon comes out of the bathroom, she is upset. she is chased by the other guard who makes her: “I apologize for my colleague and I apologize for the rudeness. It’s just that she had seen someone with short hair… ‘”. Certainly these justifications arranged by the colleague are not enough to appease her anger: “But how dare you? She – she still gets it off in the video – What if I was a trans guy? But anything, even if I had the wrong bathroom, how dare you to stand in front of a door, look under the peephole to see what I’m doing, but what am I doing? Nor come apologize. The colleague had to come. And once I passed in front of him not even an apology, he looked at me in disgust ”.

The outburst of TikToker

She is not curvy, she wears short hair, she does not dress in extremely feminine clothes. But Sharon she is and recognizes herself as a woman. For this reason the episode of which she was the protagonist, indeed a victim, does not go down. She doesn’t want to be insulted – because we are talking about insults – she doesn’t want to override the lack of respect. “This guard has missed everything especially my privacy in a bathroom with a commentary“ he’s c4g4nd0 ”standing in front of my bathroom door for the duration of my service. After what happened he didn’t even apologize, she looked at me as if I have a strange disease and he left indignantly by making the colleague come to apologize in his place – the girl writes in her post on social media -. I don’t want to think in the least if I was one non-binary person suffering from gender dysphoria, she would surely have a panic attack or mentally be shattered. I am indignant “.

Rudeness is violence

At a time when many people already feel unsafe, they are not comfortable declaring their sexual orientation, their gender identity perceived, because they are afraid of being victims of hatred and discrimination, if not of real violence, the episode that took place in tsk.sha is something shameful. Why suppose to know the identity of the person as he dresses, from his own appearance, and what’s more, seriously violating your privacy, offending you or even apologizing is in itself violence. Whether it is aimed at a homosexual, heterosexual, transgender, non-binary person or simply a person who it is something more than what it appears. As Sharon writes on her social pages, introducing herself if she needed it: “YES ARE A FEMALE”.