Original title: Tim 0-2 Mei’s six-game losing streak in the top 10, missed the quarter-finals and missed to return to the Top 100

CCTV News: On October 28th, Beijing time, the second round of the 2022 ATP500 Vienna men’s singles will be the focus of the battle. The two former US Open champions Medvedev and Tim will fight across the net. The 2019 tournament champion Tim had a good performance at the opening, especially after hitting several amazing backhand shots. After being broken by “Mr. Mei”, he failed to hold back and made repeated forehand mistakes, and finally ended with 3-6/3- After 6 consecutive losses and two sets, he has participated in the Vienna Station for the first time and missed the quarterfinals of the men’s singles for the first time in the past four times.

Medvedev won his 42nd victory of the season and advanced to the quarter-finals again in Vienna after 2020. After the game, Mr. Mei said: “It was a difficult game, it was played for about 1 hour and 40 minutes, and even if you won 6-3 with two, it was a difficult game because the game was very difficult. Trends can change at any time.”

“At one point in the game, I started putting a lot of pressure on his serve, my own serve was good, so I didn’t give him too many chances on my own serve, and that’s today (I won) key, I think so.”

“The seventh game of the first set was very crucial. The opening of that game was the first point I got in his serve, otherwise he was always 40-0, so it was a bit difficult to break serve. In the innings, I managed to put pressure on him, he got two or three innings points and I managed to tie them, which was very important, and when I won this inning, I got a little bit of motivation through the game.”

Medvedev will face the Italian Sinner in the quarter-finals. Sinner defeated the Argentine F-Serendolo 7-5/6-3 in this round.