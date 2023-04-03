Home Sports TIM and FIGC have renewed the partnership agreement
TIM and FIGC have renewed the partnership agreement

TIM and FIGC have renewed the partnership agreement which confirms TIM as Top Partner of the Italian national football teams. The agreement was signed today by Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian Football Federation, and Pietro Labriola, Chief Executive Officer of TIM, at the FIGC headquarters in Rome.

Also present were the men’s national team coach Roberto Mancini and the women’s national team coach Milena Bertolini, connected from the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano, where the Azzurre are preparing for the Italy-Colombia friendly scheduled in Rome on 11 April.

“The renewal of this partnership – says Pietro Labriola – is the confirmation of the strong attention we have for the world of sport in all its forms and declinations. Football has always brought people together but due to its importance it can also spread the values ​​we hold dear. 2023 promises to be important for the women’s national team and we, with the Italian Football Federation, are here to support that talent must be represented in all its forms. Being a partner of all the national teams, with which we share the values ​​of sport, social issues and inclusion, is a source of great pride”.

“We are happy and proud to announce the renewal of this historic partnership – declares Gabriele Gravina – which represents a highly successful international benchmark and thanks to which we will carry out various projects with a particular focus on young people and women’s football, two fundamental assets for the development of our movement. TIM is an Italian excellence that supports sport and football with passion, placing itself at the service of the country system. His contribution, in terms of knowledge and innovation, is essential for a greater involvement of millions of fans and for the overall process of renewal of the Federation and the world of football that we want to achieve”.

TIM has been a Top Partner of the Italian national football teams since 1999 and for the 24th consecutive year it will be alongside all the blue, male, female, youth, futsal, beach soccer and e-sport teams, the latest discipline to join of Club Italia, which in 2020, at the end of the selection of athletes carried out together with TIM, won the first UEFA European Championship. TIM is also the Title Sponsor of the TIM Women’s Serie A championship and of all the men’s, women’s and futsal championships organized by the FIGC Youth and School Sector from Under 18 to Under 13.

