White Sox Snap Mariners’ Eight-Game Winning Streak with Late Surprising Play

CHICAGO — In a stunning turn of events, the Chicago White Sox ended the Seattle Mariners’ impressive eight-game winning streak with a thrilling 5-4 victory in 10 innings on Wednesday. Designated hitter Tim Anderson emerged as the hero, showcasing his speed and baseball acumen to steal third base and score the winning run on a poor throw by the Mariners.

With Anderson positioned as the automatic runner on second base, Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh attempted to blindside him on Justin Topa’s pitch by throwing to second base. However, JP Crawford, the Mariners’ shortstop, caught Raleigh’s throw but made an errant throw wide to third in an effort to put out Anderson. Seizing the opportunity, Anderson swiftly scored while the Mariners scrambled to retrieve the ball.

The victory was a bitter pill for Seattle, as they saw their best winning streak of the season come to an end. Topa, suffering from the loss, couldn’t hold onto the lead after the Mariners managed to score three runs in the ninth inning to take a 4-3 advantage. Nevertheless, the resilient White Sox fought back in the bottom half to force the game into extra innings.

Credit goes to Sammy Peralta, the last of the six Chicago relievers, who secured the win for the White Sox with an exceptional performance on the mound.

Notable performances from both teams include the Dominicans Julio Rodríguez, going 4-1 with an RBI, and Teoscar Hernández, going 4-2, for the Mariners. Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez contributed with a 4-1 performance, driving in two runs.

For the White Sox, Venezuelan player Elvis Andrus went 4-1, while Carlos Pérez also went 4-1 and scored a run. Eloy Jimenez struggled, going 4-0, while Cuban Luis Robert Jr. faced a similar fate, ending the game with a 4-0 record.

The White Sox’s victory against a formidable opponent showcases their determination and ability to capitalize on small opportunities. As the season progresses, both teams will undoubtedly learn from this thrilling game and continue to strive for excellence on the diamond.

