The former pole vaulter Tim Lobinger is dead. At the age of 50, the former world-class athlete succumbed to severe cancer. His family confirmed the death to the German Press Agency on Thursday evening. Previously they had Rheinische Post and RTL reports.

Lobinger “died in Munich on February 16”, it said in a statement, he “fell asleep peacefully in a small circle, he did not lose the fight, but won in his own way”. Lobinger was first diagnosed with leukemia in March 2017. After chemotherapy, stem cell donations, intermittent relapses and brief liver failure in the summer of 2018, he was considered healthy again. In 2020, however, he suffered a relapse, and a new type of therapy did not work in the end.

The news of his death caused great consternation in German sport. “Now you are no longer in pain,” wrote track and field athlete Sabrina Mockenhaupt. “Much strength to your whole family.” Jürgen Kessing, President of the German Athletics Association, said: “It’s a very, very sad day for athletics, which also affects me personally, because with Tim, who I’ve known since he was young, we don’t just lose one great people, but also an athlete who has always been committed to athletics.”

DLV CEO Idriss Gonschinska spoke of the 2003 indoor world champion as a “great” person and “gifted” pole vaulter. “Until the end we hoped that he would win the fight against cancer,” said Gonschinska. “Pole vaulting without Tim Lobinger was unthinkable for many years. In his heart there was always room for his athletics, for which he has always been an excellent ambassador nationally and internationally.” There will be a minute’s silence for Lobinger at the German indoor championships this weekend in Dortmund.

European champion, world champion and the first German over six meters outdoors

Towards the end of the 1990s, Lobinger developed into one of the best pole vaulters in the country. He was the first German to jump the six-meter mark outdoors. He achieved his greatest success indoors: in 1998 he became European Champion in Valencia and in 2003 he was crowned World Champion in Birmingham. He was on the podium twice outdoors at the European Championships: in 2002 Lobinger won bronze in Munich and in 2006 he won silver in Gothenburg. He started for Bayer Leverkusen, ASV Köln and Stadtwerke München, among others.

After his career, Lobinger worked for four years as an athletic trainer for the footballers at RB Leipzig. “Rest in peace my friend,” wrote RB striker Emil Forsberg on Twitter. The Bundesliga club will wear black armbands in the game against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday. “We are all very sad and affected. We express our deepest sympathy to the family and wish them a lot of strength. But the most important thing is that the family can rest now,” said RB coach Marco Rose on Friday. National player Joshua Kimmich also reacted with deep dismay. Lobinger was his personal coach. “It’s not easy to put into words what you were and will be for me. I admired you more than anyone else,” wrote the 28-year-old Bayern professional on Instagram. “I’ve always looked up to you because you are an inspiration and a role model for me in all areas of life. You were and will always be my drive, my engine and my motivation.”

Lobinger spoke very openly about his illness. In October 2022 he no longer assumed a cure. “My cancer is too aggressive,” he said Bild-Newspaper. According to his own statements, he did not think about giving up: “It is worth fighting for every day that I live and can spend with my family.” As early as February 2022, the doctors had told him that his death was approaching. He should make arrangements, deal with his funeral and say goodbye to his loved ones. “Talking to my kids was tough. They know how bad it is for me,” he said.

In the past few weeks, Lobinger has appeared in numerous cheerful photos on social media – sometimes thoughtful, often with a smile and yet already heavily drawn. Many users expressed their condolences under Lobinger’s last picture published on Instagram a week ago.

