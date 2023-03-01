Tim Stützle also won the second German duel with Moritz Seider within two days in the NHL and showed a strong performance.

The 21-year-old striker scored in his Ottawa Senators’ 6-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings to equalize 1-1 in the meantime, it was his 28th goal of the season. He also contributed two assists.

The day before, Stützle had clearly dominated the Red Wings with his team (6:2), the German shooting star had also scored once. With the third win in a row, Ottawa overtook Detroit in the table and can still hope for a play-off participation.

John-Jason Peterka scored his eighth goal of the season for the Buffalo Sabers but was unable to avoid a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nico Sturm failed to score a point in his San Jose Sharks’ 3-1 defeat by the Montreal Canadiens, and goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used in the Seattle Kraken’s 5-3 win at the St. Louis Blues.