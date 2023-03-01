Home Sports Tim Stützle beats Moritz Seider again
Sports

Tim Stützle beats Moritz Seider again

by admin
Tim Stützle beats Moritz Seider again

Tim Stützle also won the second German duel with Moritz Seider within two days in the NHL and showed a strong performance.

The 21-year-old striker scored in his Ottawa Senators’ 6-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings to equalize 1-1 in the meantime, it was his 28th goal of the season. He also contributed two assists.

The day before, Stützle had clearly dominated the Red Wings with his team (6:2), the German shooting star had also scored once. With the third win in a row, Ottawa overtook Detroit in the table and can still hope for a play-off participation.

John-Jason Peterka scored his eighth goal of the season for the Buffalo Sabers but was unable to avoid a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nico Sturm failed to score a point in his San Jose Sharks’ 3-1 defeat by the Montreal Canadiens, and goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used in the Seattle Kraken’s 5-3 win at the St. Louis Blues.

See also  Bianchi renews with Venice in the De Raffaele staff

You may also like

Olympics, the 47 million Village in Cortina? ‘Will...

«Mind your f… yours, they’re all fucking with...

Netflix’s role in Formula 1 has become quite...

Tennis, Carlos Alcaraz forced to miss the Acapulco...

Rimini-Virtus Entella: what for others is damage, for...

F1: Hamilton, Mercedes still can’t challenge Red Bull...

the report cards that we didn’t like —...

The former Legia footballer got his parents into...

Heinz Stücke | Serie Netflix The Man Who...

Cremonese Rome, Ballardini: ‘Deserved victory, let’s not look...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy