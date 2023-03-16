Home Sports Tim Stützle from the Ottawa Senators convinces in the NHL
AWhen he stepped in front of the camera at the beginning of the week, Leon Draisaitl had to comment again on his compatriot Tim Stützle, who some believe will one day be as good as the current best German ice hockey player. The man from Cologne has done that many times: Whenever the two Germans meet in the North American elite league NHL, it’s a nice story for the media – and that has often been the case recently.

“I’ve seen enough of him,” Draisaitl said jokingly: “We played against them nine times in one season alone.” That was the 2020/21 season, in which there were many changes due to the corona pandemic. But a lot has happened since then – and those who don’t have to play against Stützle are more likely to position themselves on the side of those who just can’t get enough of him.

The striker, trained in Krefeld and Mannheim, is playing his third season for the Ottawa Senators – and has made a big leap in his development: Since January 1, only Connor McDavid (24) and Draisaitl (23) have scored more goals in the league than Stützle (22 ) achieved. His two goals in the 6-3 loss to Draisaitl’s Edmonton Oilers broke the club record for most goals in the first three seasons (68th). And there are still 15 main round games left. 34 goals and 39 assists (73 points) put Stützle in 20th place in the top scorer list.

His team is in transition. Draisaitl, who scored twice himself against Ottawa, scored 77 points in his third season – that’s a similar figure, but he only turned 21 in January and was a little younger than Draisaitl at the time.

