On September 13, Beijing time, the Timberwolves officially issued a statement apologizing to the gay community for Anthony Edwards’ inappropriate remarks.

Earlier, Edwards posted a video on social media of several suspected gay men hugging each other on the street, and used discriminatory words to describe the scene.

Edwards’ behavior was criticized by the outside world, and he later apologized publicly on social media: “What I said was too immature, too hurtful, too disrespectful, and I am very, very sorry for this, whether it is It’s unacceptable for anyone to say that, whether it’s me or anyone else, there’s no reason, not at all. I have to do better.”

“We are disappointed by Edwards’ words and actions on social media, and the Timberwolves have always promised to be a team that can accommodate and accept all people,” Timberwolves president Connelly said in a statement today. . Here, we apologise for the offense suffered by so many.”

(Xu Chu)

