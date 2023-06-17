Time changed for Sunday’s USFL game between Gamblers, Breakers

MEMPHIS — Due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, the start time for Sunday’s USFL game between the Houston Gamblers and New Orleans Breakers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium has been changed from 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT) to 1 p.m. ET (Noon CT).

FS1 will broadcast this pivotal game, as both the Gamblers and Breakers are fighting for a playoff spot and a chance to play in the South Division Championship game in Birmingham on June 25.

With the Gamblers-Breakers game kicking off three hours earlier than previously scheduled, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will offer free parking and gates will open at 11 a.m. CT.

