Time for Romelu, 20 million is not enough for Scamacca, CDK is also popular abroad, goodbye Berardi? The three weeks of PSG

Lukaku approaches

The transfer market is experiencing intense days with the negotiation Romelu Lukaku that could be unlocked at any moment. In the last few hours there seems to have been an important acceleration with the Chelsea that he would come forward in a concrete way, offering the Juventus money plus the Belgian’s card.

The club of London would like to bring the Serbian striker in the shadow of Stamford Bridge proposing to Juventus a figure close to 20 million euros plus Romelu Lukaku. The Juventus management would be carefully evaluating what to do, the impression is that with about ten million more Vlahovic will be able to become a new player of Chelsea e Luke will wear black and white.

More is needed for Scamacca

Se Luke will wear black and white, Gianluca Scamacca could instead leave the Premier League e London after one season, to return to the A league. The only three goals scored with the shirt of West Ham have caused the evaluation of the former bomber to collapse dramatically SassuoloWith the’Inter which he would offer to Hammers approximately 20 million euros. The Londoners would have rejected the offer, prompting the Nerazzurri to raise the stakes.

They are Scam interest is also strong Roma who has been following the striker for several weeks now, the West Ham however, he doesn’t seem willing to compromise for a player who was bought by Sassuolo just a year ago for around 35 million pounds. if theInter he will want to make sure the player will have to put a better offer on the plate, and also beware of competition from the Giallorossi.

Atalanta tries, but watch out for Aston Villa

After just one season the adventure of Charles De Ketelaere in the Rossoneri jersey she could have already reached the end credits. For the Belgian, theAtalanta which could lead the player to the court of Gasperini to try to revitalize it and shape it properly.

The price is fixed and the Milan he asks 28 million euros plus bonuses, a figure that the Bergamo players would consider a bit high, especially given the not exactly exciting season of the player who certainly didn’t experience a protagonist season in the AC Milan jersey. The interest of the player is always strongAston Villa which could meet the economic demands of the Milanin the last few hours the interest of the Marseille he was born in PSV. The Rossoneri could trigger an auction, or decide to send the player on loan to gain experience and maybe find him again next year with some more awareness.

Time to say goodbye

After more than ten years Dominic Berardi he could leave what has always been his football home. The striker’s speech during the presentation of the Sassuolo in view of the new season, he shook the neroverdi fans: “Thank you all for the good wishes. It’s always nice, I’ve been here for many years, feeling this warmth makes me proud. We hope to improve compared to last year because we didn’t start well but in the second round we did something extraordinary and we have to start from the second round trying to improve. There are many young players and I’m sure we will do well. But I don’t know if I’ll be here.” The impression is that the 29-year-old could leave the Sassuolo to veer towards other shores, in the last few weeks there had been talk of an interest from the Laziobut also the Milan he could smell the deal.

Only for 3 weeks

L’Inter wins 2-1 against the PSG in the friendly of Tokyo, inflicting the Parisians their second defeat in three matches. The new coach Luis Enrique commented on the French team’s momentum, which still needs time: “It was a very good match. It’s amazing to be 1-0 up in the 80th minute and then lose, but I’ve seen a lot of positive things. I am very satisfied and I see the team improving day after day. Preparation is the right time to improve, to discover yourself as a team, to welcome new players and to test some of them in multiple roles. This is also the time to prepare physically. Inter finished second in the Champions League, they are a top-level team, with players who have been playing together for years. We’ve only been training for 3 weeks. There is still a lot to do, but I’m satisfied”

