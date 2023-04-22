Time2play, here’s how and how superstitious Italian fans are – Sport Marketing News

Superstitious rituals and superstitions in football don’t just affect individual players, but often entire teams. Czech footballers avoided shaving their beards throughout the competition during the 2012 European Championships.

Jordi Alba always brushes his teeth before a game. Cristiano Ronaldo soaks his studs in hot water and always puts on his right sock first. Dele Alli has been using the same shin guards since he was a child. Esteban Cambiasso entered the field doing three hops and touched the grass with his right hand and then made the sign of the cross. Giovanni Trapattoni poured holy water onto the playing field directly from his carefully guarded bottle.

We always talk about the superstitions of the players, never those of the fans. At Time2play.com we wondered if Italian fans were superstitious or not. And, if so, what were the most widespread rituals in the world of football lived from the curves of stadiums, between sofas and televisions, between squares and mega screens. We interviewed 1,000 Italian football fans to find out more about their propitiatory rites. Below are the results of the study.

Unexpectedly, it emerged that Italian fans are relatively sober: of all respondents, the 33.1% of them he declares to be superstitious and therefore to have propitiatory rituals.

Of course, some fans are more superstitious than others. In the list of the 5 Serie A teams with the most superstitious fans, check the SS Lazio: il 60% of Lazio fans perform propitiatory rituals before a match. Following are the fans of the US Cremonese with the 40% of superstitious fans. Remaining in the Capital, also the 34% of fans of A.S. Roma perform propitiatory rituals. As well as the 30.27% of fans of S.S.C. Napoli and the 30% of the fan base US Salerno.

Of all superstitious respondents, 22.3% of fans said they blamed themselves at least once for the loss of their favorite team.

This was because one’s propitiatory ritual had not been performed. For example, they hadn’t been able to wear their lucky jersey or hadn’t been able to watch the game with the usual group of friends or relatives.

Superstitious fans were asked what their most common propitiatory rituals were.

It emerged that by far the most frequent form of superstition is watching the game with a certain group of friends or relatives (49.6%). But clothing matters too: 48.8% of superstitious fans say they wear specific items of clothing while watching a game, whether at home or in the stadium. Another superstitious ritual is to always sit in a certain place (44.8%) at least as much as possible.

31.2% of the superstitious fans then declared that they wear a certain amulet or good luck charm, while 21.6% of them admit that they always listen to a certain music or a specific good luck song.