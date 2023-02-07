On the ski club website you can find all the information necessary for registration and all the details relating to the race.

The first 120 registered will be guaranteed a goodie bag with local products, thanks to the collaboration of various sponsors, always ready to support the effort and passion of the organizers. In the package you will find Del Botto – IMS salami, a bottle of Pineta water, a Venetian Petrogalli bakery, a bottle of 900 brewery beer and Eletta cream.

After the race, the classic meeting place near the Vodala refuge where lunch and the awards will take place. Possibility for the public to go up to the top (at the Vodala refuge) free of charge by chairlift.