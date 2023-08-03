Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot signs for Asvel

Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot has signed for Asvel. He’s a big recruit for Tony Parker’s club. Aged 28 and measuring 2.01 m, the international winger has a total of 343 NBA games played under the colors of Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Brooklyn and Atlanta. He returned to Europe last season to strengthen Milan.

“One of the very best French players”

Tony Parker, President of Asvel

“It’s a huge blow, a great pride to attract one of the very best French players of the moment, rejoiced Tony Parker, the president of Asvel. I know Timothé perfectly and I have no doubts about what he can bring to the team. I am very happy that he was able to trust our project and I can’t wait to see her wearing our jersey. »

