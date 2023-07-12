Home » Timothée Adolphe in bronze in the 400m T11
Timothée Adolphe in bronze in the 400m T11

New medal for the French team at the World Para-Athletics Championships. After Manon Genest’s bronze on Tuesday in the long run, Timothée Adolphe and his guide Jeffrey Lami also won bronze on Wednesday in the 400m category T11 (visually impaired).

They completed their lap in 51″21, the best time of their season. The title went to Brazilian Félipe de Souza Gomes and his guide Jonas Silva de Lima (51″00). Spaniards Gerard Descarrega and Guillermo Rojo Gil complete the podium (2nd in 51″18).

Another Frenchman involved in this final, Trésor Makunda finished at the foot of the podium. He and his guide Lucas Mathonat finished their 400m in 52.38.

