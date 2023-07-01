Timothy Weah: Juventus sign United States forward from Lille

Timothy Weah has joined Juventus after playing club football in France and Scotland

United States forward Timothy Weah has joined Juventus from Lille for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old scored eight goals in 102 appearances for the French club.

Weah played an influential role for the USA at the 2022 World Cup and scored a goal in their draw with Wales in the group stage.

His father George, the president of Liberia, won the Ballon d’Or in 1995 while playing for Juve’s Italian rivals AC Milan.

Timothy Weah was born in the United States but began his professional career with Paris St-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title before moving on loan to Celtic.

He was part of the Celtic side that won the league and cup Double in 2018-19.

