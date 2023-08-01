The tlast minute holiday ruffe they are a great summer classic and can create real problems: for this reason there are some useful tips to follow.

If for some the late organization of a few days of leisure can be a moment of pleasure, for others the idea of ​​having to make a reservation at the last moment can turn into a real cause of stress and anxiety, sensations that will tend to increase the more the need for control, the difficulty in managing the unexpected and the high expectations with respect to what you think will happen on vacation. Furthermore, during the booking phase of a summer trip, especially if done online and in complete autonomy, you run the risk of coming across offers that are “too good to be true”: the so-called travel scam (travel scam), in fact, are always around the corner and increase significantly this season.

Tips to avoid last minute holiday scams

Here are the suggestions from the Unobravo online psychology service, some simple tips to face this moment in a more serene and safe way.

“Knowing the difficulties of a last minute booking right from the start”, underlines Dr. Valeria Fiorenza Perris, Psychotherapist and Clinical Director of Unobravo, “is certainly positive: it helps calibrate our expectations and enjoy the journey despite the unexpected. This shouldn’t stop us from keeping our attention high on online security issues, to avoid heightening the fear that something could go wrong or that we’ll find ourselves having to manage inconveniences and disappointing scenarios”.

4 practical tips against last minute travel scams

Therefore, it is essential to maintain one healthy dose of skepticism in the approach to the online world and follow some simple practical advice, such as:

Do not be tempted by prices that are too low and therefore unrealistic, Check the reviews of users who have already used the facility, Exchange information and communications with the facility exclusively on official platforms, Use only reliable payment methods.

However, sometimes attention just isn’t enough. What to do then when the worst has happened and we realize we are at the center of a scam or a real scam? In the face of anger for not having realized the deception, in fact, it can even happen that we arrive at doubt one’s ability to judge until you feel guilty for what happened.

What to do to solve last minute travel scams

Dr. Perris reminds us that there are particular moments in life, periods of tiredness, worry or fragility, in which it can happen that we do not pay attention to details which, at another time, they would not have been underestimated and would have been a wake-up call. Regardless of individual characteristics, it can happen that you strongly desire something that leads you to look at potential risks with less lucidity.

The advice of Dr. Fiorenza Perris, therefore, is to go through one’s feelings, without judging or blaming oneself, express one’s experiences and, if necessary, ask for help to manage the emotional consequences of the scam suffered to leave what happened behind.

From a practical point of view, however, the recommendations are:

Directly contact your email provider and the company whose information you imitated to let them know what happened; Contact the Postal Police if your sensitive data has been stolen Contact your bank: N26 customers, for example, can report any case of phishing using the chat available within the app and on the N26 website.

