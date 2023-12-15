tips to make them more advantageous

Tell me how much you sleep and I’ll tell you if and how much you recharge. The phrase came to me spontaneously after reading an article published on breaking latest news which talked about the effectiveness of naps. As often happens to me, a “la” was enough to start the… car. Yes, my little brain – as my daughter Bianca calls it – so that I can understand better and then share it with you.

The first thing that became clear to me? That naps, but also sleep, have their own rules. The great thing is that they are easy to comply with and put into practice. But not only that: they are generous, if followed, in giving us well-being. Perhaps you don’t yet know, in fact, that sleep is a powerful hormonal regulator: this is why by sleeping we activate the benefits of training by overcoming fatigue and regenerating the body and (also) mind.

We need to think of sleep as our fuel pump; if we use the wrong fuel, the engine seizes up and goodbye “best lap”. Let’s see how to “nourish” our rest to make it even more effective. I talked about it with a friend, Jacopo Vitale, Ph.D in Sports Sciences, researcher and strength and conditioning coacha point of reference for the sleep-sport combination.

Direct question: micronaps, yes or no?

«The post-prandial nap is good if three rules are respected, the first of which is the duration: it must be around 20 minutes, reaching a maximum of 30, or it must extend up to 90. Between 30 and 90 minutes, in fact , we live in a deep sleep phase and waking up would therefore be more traumatic. Below 30 and around 90 minutes, however, it is still in a light phase. The hour and a half represents one cycle of our sleep, which is called the ultradian cycle. In one night we will experience it four-five times and at the end of each of these our sleep still becomes superficial and our brain activity is less intense; That’s why we’ll wake up with less trauma.”

What then is the second rule to make the micronap effective?

«Definitely the time of day to do it. The advice is to take a nap between 1pm and 4pm – no later – a period in which sleep pressure rises and we therefore have higher levels of drowsiness. Furthermore, sleeping in that time slot has no negative impact on your sleep the following night. On the contrary, if we were to doze off too late in the evening, perhaps before dinner or even immediately after having had dinner – the “classic” half hour-hour on the sofa, perhaps from 8.30pm to 9.30pm and then going to bed at 23 – we would risk disturbing the physiology of our sleep by spending sleepless hours.»

Therefore, for a “valuable” nap, duration, period of the day and…

«The third rule is aimed above all at those who immediately have to face intense physical or mental activity. After waking up from a nap it is always best to allow between 30 and 60 minutes to pass before starting a workout or an important meeting. This allows it to dissipate sleep inertia, that is, that feeling of wanting to go on sleeping and feeling dizzy typical of waking up, which would make training or even a race less efficient and effective. It is therefore necessary to take the necessary time to reactivate.»

Nap and… field experiments. Can you tell us something?

«I’ll gladly tell you one thing: we are experimenting, but we still have to verify, the neppuccino. It consists of a dose of coffee or caffeine taken before taking a nap lasting approximately 20 minutes. In this way a double objective would be achieved: you could still take advantage of the caffeine boost 20-30 minutes from the moment of intake and rest in the meantime. This would also make the impact of the sleep inertia on the athlete’s cognitive and physical performance, without caffeine disturbing the nap.»

At this point we can also take a well-deserved and healthy nap, since we now know the benefits it gives us and the characteristics it must have. Now we can sleep (micro) soundly.

Photo: Marta Baffi

