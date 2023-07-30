Home » Tired after cups? No, we lost because of our own stupidity, believes Veselý
Tired after cups? No, we lost because of our own stupidity, believes Veselý

They conceded one goal from a break, which was preceded by their own free kick. The second one after a cheap loss of the ball near the penalty area. And due to the fact that they themselves despised the penalty and reduced the score at the very end of the set time, the first home match of the season ended with a 1:2 loss against Teplice for the Bohemians footballers. “I would look for the cause in all of us. Not in fatigue or somewhere around it,” coach Jaroslav Veselý rejected excuses regarding fatigue after the cup week.

