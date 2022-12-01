As in 2022, the 58th edition of the Tirreno-Adriatico – scheduled from 6 to 12 March 2023 – will also open with an individual time trial on the streets of Lido di Camaiore. The 11.5 km scheduled will represent a first test for the contenders for the Maglia Azzurra while the next two stages, the Camaiore-Follonica and the Follonica-Foligno, will offer two important opportunities to the sprinters. From Umbria we will descend into Lazio with the Greccio-Tortoreto for a fraction of over 2000 meters in altitude with a final circuit of 17 km to be repeated three times very treacherous. The last 3 km towards Tortoreto are uphill at 7%.

Friday 10 March the fifth stage, which will start from Morro d’Oro, will propose the uphill finish of the Corsa dei Due Mari, an unprecedented finish because for the first time it will reach the 1465 meters of Sarnano-Sassotetto, an extension of 2 km compared to the editions in which the race had climbed the Marche ascent. Before the classic final with a section in line in San Benedetto del Tronto, Saturday 11 March there will be the now classic stage of the Muri Marchigiani from Osimo Stazione to Osimo. The final circuit has sections with slopes of more than 20% for a fraction with a difference in altitude of 3000 metres.