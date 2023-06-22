Titan submarine, debris and wreckage found near the Titanic: it could be the imploded submarine | Family members report delays in the rescue

The US Coast Guard reports that, during the search for the submarine lost in the Atlantic Ocean Titan with 5 people on board, a debris field was found. “A debris field has been discovered in the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Unified Command experts are evaluating the information,” reads a tweet from the US Coast Guard.

The acronym ‘ROV’ stands for ‘remotely operated vehicle’. The crucial threshold of 96 hours of hypothetical oxygen autonomy inside the lost submarine has been exceeded, when therefore the breathable air could be finished: the Titan had a 96-hour supply of oxygen, that is, four days, when he dived around 6 local time on Sunday morning for the descent to the wreck of the Titanic, which set the ultimate limit for finding the submarine between noon and 2 pm Italian time. However, some experts have stressed that this was a guideline estimate, which could be extended if passengers had taken measures to conserve breathable air.

Titan, the opinion of the neuroscientist: without air aggressiveness and strong hallucinations

Locked in the Titan submarine, which has become their coffin at the bottom of the sea, the five lovers of adventure and risk sinking to see the wreck of the Titanic up close, they are almost certainly dead. Perhaps, as the radars would have detected, they struck shots to be heard and geolocated, perhaps, in that pitch darkness, at a certain point they understood that they had no escape and that they had the same cruel fate as that great tragedy that had enthralled them.

“Oxygen is gradually lacking and a reduction is progressively created in the body. There is a tendency to maintain circulation in the heart – lung – brain circuit and therefore the peripheral part becomes numb, with motor problems or paresthesias. What little is left goes on the brain: you don’t die suddenly as if you were strangled. It is 4-5 minutes with the lack of air then the decline in cognitive functions“. The neuroscientist Arianna Di Stadio, professor at the University of Catania and researcher at the Neuroinflammation Laboratory of UCL Queen Square Neurology in London, explains it to Dire.

Shahzada Dawood, Pakistani businessman with his son Suleman, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and pilot Stockon Rush, CEO of OceanGate i missing locked in the unobtainable mini submarine it is not said, however, that they have resisted according to the countdown that from the outside has kept the world in suspense.

“I have strong doubts that they have been calm: with the lack of oxygen we get agitated, we raise our voices and the more nervous we get, the more we consume, the more so in a small context. Hypoxygenation may have given behavioral problems between them, aggression ”, he adds. A scenario that would make the tragic fate the perfect plot of a Lovecraft-like horror. It is the same death, the researcher Di Stadio is keen to recall, that occurs with drowning: “…Let’s think of the 700 migrants off the coast of Pylos”, concludes the researcher.

Titanic: family accuses OceanGate, 8 hours before sounding alarm

The family of the British billionaire Hamish Harding missing aboard the bathyscaphe Titan attacked OceanGate Explorations, the shipping company, for having waited eight hours before raising the alarm when he disappeared. The minisub sank Sunday at 8 a.m. US East Coast time about 10 miles southeast of St John’s near the wreck of the Titanic. At 0940, she lost contact with her mother ship, Polar Prince.

But he was not reported missing to the US Coast Guard until 5.40pm. Kathleen Cosnett, Harding’s cousin, 58, said the delay before contacting the authorities was “too long”. She told the Telegraph: “It’s very scary. It took so long to go and save them, it’s too long. I would have thought that three hours would have been the bare minimum.”

Giulio Pinco Caracciolo

