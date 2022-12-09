The coach confirmed the end of his tenure at the helm of the Seleçao: “It hurts, but I’m at peace with myself”

He had already announced it before the World Cup, now it’s official: Tite will no longer be the coach of Brazil. “It’s a painful defeat, but I’m at peace with myself – these are the words of the now ex coach after the defeat against Croatia, which ousted the green and gold from the tournament -. I confirm that it’s the end of the cycle, I said so over a year and a half ago.”

Defence — Tite rejects the criticisms of those who consider Brazil’s 1-0 goal more than avoidable: “It’s not true that we were disorganized defensively – is his analysis -. We were building an offensive action, then a deep ball after an opponent’s recovery he put us in difficulty. We managed to close the central part, but the deflection conditioned the shot”.

Penalties — The most recurring question, however, concerns the order of penalty takers: “Why didn’t Neymar take the penalty? He was the last penalty taker, when there is this pressure, he must kick the player with the highest quality and with the most mental strength”.

December 9, 2022 (change December 9, 2022 | 20:54)

