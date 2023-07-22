Title: Adjustments in Chinese Women’s Volleyball Lineup for Olympics: Li Yingying Continues to Shine

Title: Ding Xia Zhonghui IP Change: Chinese Women’s Volleyball Lineup Prepares for Olympics with Li Yingying as Key Player

The Chinese women’s volleyball team is making adjustments in its lineup as it prepares for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the Hangzhou Asian Games. The team aims to secure a spot in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament and emerge victorious in the Asian Games, placing great importance on winning games at home, according to Cai Bin’s interview with Xinmin Evening News.

One significant change in the team’s lineup is the arrival of Ding Xia, the former main setter, in Zhejiang. Ding Xia’s shift to Zhejiang suggests that the first team of the Chinese women’s volleyball is currently training in Beilun, Zhejiang, in preparation for the upcoming competitions.

Meanwhile, Zhong Hui, the substitute main attacker of the World League, has changed locations and is now training in Hebei. The second team of the Chinese women’s volleyball squad is undergoing training in Qinhuangdao, Hebei. Notably, the main attacker of the second team, Wang Yifan, will be joining the National Youth Team.

Diao Linyu, despite not delivering an outstanding performance in the league, has earned the honor of being the best setter due to her exceptional performance in the Chinese women’s volleyball team. Cai Bin, the team’s coach, personally selected her as a key player. With the arrival of Ding Xia, it is highly likely that Diao Linyu will become her substitute.

Li Yingying, on the other hand, remains Cai Bin’s most lethal weapon. She scored an impressive 291 points in the World League and secured the second spot in the spike list. Her exemplary performance has solidified her position in the team’s best lineup.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team’s next challenge is the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, scheduled to be held in Beilun from September 16th to 16th. The team’s opponents in this tournament will be Serbia, Dominica, the Netherlands, and Canada, all of whom did not make it to the World League finals. The Chinese team previously had a record of 2 wins and 2 losses against these teams. With aspirations of clinching the top spot in the qualification tournament, Li Yingying is expected to play an instrumental role.

