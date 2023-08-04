Title: “Barcelona’s Dembélé Departure Weakens Club as PSG Builds Historic Line-Up”

Barcelona coach, Xavi, has shared his positive thoughts about the team’s recent tour in the United States. However, he also expressed concern about the impact of Ousmane Dembélé’s departure on the club.

Dembélé has traveled to Paris to finalize his transfer to PSG, becoming the eleventh player to join the French club from Barcelona. This unprecedented event has led to speculation of a potential historic lineup for PSG, comprised of all their Barcelona acquisitions.

In contrast, there have only been two cases of players moving from PSG to Barcelona, with the most notable being Ronaldinho’s transfer in 2003. The departure of Dembélé highlights the asymmetry between the two clubs in terms of player movement.

Xavi also commented on the individual players who have made the transfer from Barcelona to PSG over the years. This includes Frédéric Déhu, Juan Pablo Sorin, Maxwell, Michael Arteta, Xavi Simons, Rafinha Alcántara, Leo Messi, and Arnau Tenas.

One notable player on the list is Neymar, who returned to PSG after a five-month absence and had an impressive performance, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Xavi Simons, a highly regarded Dutch midfielder, also made the move from Barcelona to PSG, joining the youth team. However, he has since been loaned to Leipzig and then played for PSV Eindhoven.

Overall, Xavi’s comments shed light on the unique player transfer history between Barcelona and PSG, and the impact of Dembélé’s departure on the team.

