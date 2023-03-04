Title favorite Tirol and runners-up Aich/Dob started the quarter-finals of the Austrian Volley League Men (AVL) with away wins. The ten-time champion and regular season winner Tirol won the first game of the “Best of three” series at UVC Graz 3-0 on Saturday.

Aich/Dob prevailed 3:2 in Zwettl against the defending champion Waldviertel after a hard-fought 2:14 hours. Ried won 3-0 at home against Amstetten. Hartberg, surprisingly second in the regular season, won 3-2 in Weiz.

Defending champions safe

In the women’s game, defending champion Steelvolleys Linz-Steg celebrated an unchallenged 3-0 win over Bisamberg-Hollabrunn. Record champion and runner-up Sokol/Post also won 3-0 at PSV Salzburg. TI Volley with a 3:0 against the Wildcats Klagenfurt and UVC Graz with a 3:2 against Trofaiach/Eisenerz also took the lead.

More to Austrian volleyball leagues