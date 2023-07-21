Title: “Chinese Super League Preview: Guoan Seeks Revenge Against Manatee Taishan, While Zhejiang Aims for Double Victory”

Prospects for the Chinese Super League: New aid debuts Guoan wants to avenge Manatee Taishan or double kill Zhejiang

The 18th round of the 2023 Chinese Super League is set to begin from July 21 to 23. This round features several exciting matchups, including Shanghai Haigang against Cangzhou Lions and Shenhua taking on Changchun Yatai.

One of the most crucial games this round is the match between Henan and Nantong Zhiyun, as both teams are fighting to avoid relegation. Henan has struggled in recent matches, suffering a 4-game losing streak and encountering problems in both offense and defense. Nantong Zhiyun, on the other hand, has drawn their last four games but faces controversy surrounding referee decisions. Despite Henan having a stronger overall team, Nantong Zhiyun defeated them in the first round, adding pressure on Henan to perform.

Shanghai Seaport, the league leader, will host Cangzhou Lions. Shanghai Seaport secured a 4-1 victory against Shenzhen in the previous round and has become the team with the most goals in the Super League. With the return of key players like Wu Lei and Oscar, Shanghai Seaport must be cautious and avoid underestimating their opponents, as they have faced problems in this area throughout the season. Cangzhou Lions have performed well recently, achieving an unbeaten record in their last four rounds and rising to the 10th position in the standings. They will likely adopt a counterattack strategy against Shanghai Seaport, giving their foreign aid players more opportunities to shine.

In another matchup, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers will face the struggling Shenzhen Team. The Jinmen Tigers suffered their first loss of the season in the previous round, but their mid-upper position in the standings remains secure. Shenzhen Team, on the other hand, has endured a seven-game losing streak and is currently at the bottom of the standings. With serious wage arrears and low morale, Shenzhen Team’s chances of victory in this away game are slim.

Changchun Yatai will take on Shanghai Shenhua in a rematch of their first-round encounter. Yatai failed to break through Shenhua’s defense in the initial meeting and lost 0-1. Yatai will have to overcome the absence of key midfielder Serginho due to injury. Shenhua, on the other hand, secured a 2-1 victory against Meizhou Hakka in the previous round and remains in second place in the standings. Veteran Han Chao’s impressive performance and the first goal of the season from Bassogo have boosted Shenhua’s confidence. While Shenhua has the advantage in this away game, an upset could throw the Chinese Super League championship race into uncertainty.

Chengdu Rongcheng, who has experienced a slight decline in performance recently, will face Dalian native. Injuries have affected Chengdu Rongcheng’s performance, with key players like Romulo and Exon sidelined. Dalian native, ranked second to last, desperately needs a victory to avoid relegation. With an underperforming offensive line, Dalian native has the fewest goals in the league.

Lastly, Beijing Guoan will seek revenge against Qingdao Manatee. Guoan was held to a 1-1 draw by Sanzhen in the previous round and currently sits in 6th place. The addition of new foreign aid Abreu and the recovery of player Jiang Xiangyou provide a boost for Guoan. In the first round, Guoan suffered a 1-3 defeat to Manatee, adding motivation to secure a victory.

With the upcoming matches, the Chinese Super League continues to provide exciting football action and keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

