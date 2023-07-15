Title: “Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Triumphs Over Brazil: Spotlight on Key Players Gong Xiangyu, Wang Mengjie, Li Yingying, and Yuan Xinyue”

Inventory of the World League playing against the Brazilian women’s volleyball team, Xiaoyu Gong Xiangyu is the first sister

In the quarter-finals of the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the Brazilian women’s volleyball team in four rounds. Taking stock of the performance of all the players in this game, many people said that if the full score is 10 points, at least 4 of them can reach 9 points.

The first one is the great hero Gong Xiangyu. As a champion member of the 2016 Olympic Games, Gong Xiangyu is also Cai Bin’s favorite player, and also Cai Bin’s Zuo Qinglong. Before suffering from injuries, Gong Xiangyu has been depressed and unhappy, even her favorite social media. I don’t want to show my mood, but in this game, she is the key figure in the victory of the Chinese women’s volleyball team. She not only scored 14 points but also received 21 first passes in terms of the first pass. Her performance on both ends of the offense and defense, so she can with an evaluation of 10 points, it is estimated that Gong Xiangyu may be the most when the money is distributed after the game. After the game, she also went to take photos with Brazilian players and rarely posted them on her social media. From this point, it can be seen how happy Gong Xiangyu is.

The second one is Wang Mengjie. Wang Mengjie and Zhu Ting are the players who experienced the most Internet explosions in the Tokyo Olympics, but Wang Mengjie chose to cut his double eyelids and package himself, while Zhu Ting chose to meet with netizens in court. Three years later, Wang Mengjie became Cai Bin’s The core defensive strength is also a key figure in defeating the Brazilian women’s volleyball team. Her defense in this game is very good, and she has become the team’s “Phoenix”. Now the evaluation on the internet, Wang Mengjie’s praise has far exceeded Zhu Ting. If you don’t believe me, you can search. Look, if you see that Wang Mengjie’s reputation is worse than Zhu Ting’s, I will live broadcast Chixiang.

The third one is Li Yingying, who scored 16 points in this game, which can be said to be full of firepower. Although Li Yingying can’t drag 5, YYDS like Zhang Changning, she still scored the highest score in the Brazilian women’s volleyball match. In the first two rounds, Li Yingying’s blitzkrieg offensive efficiency was very high, but she was exhausted later, so she could only score 8 points. For Cai Bin’s use, Li Yingying can’t get off the line of fire with minor injuries. Without special circumstances, Li Yingying has to rest on the court.

The last one is Yuan Xinyue. As the tall tower of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, Yuan Xinyue’s block success rate is very high in this game. She also fulfilled her height talent in this game. She can move and block the opponent’s spike at any time, and she scored 6 blocks when the Brazilian women’s volleyball team counterattacked. Yuan Xinyue’s defensive efficiency was very high, and she yelled very loudly on the court. You can see how high Yuan Xinyue’s lung capacity is, so when she played against the Polish women’s volleyball team, she was the key figure.

