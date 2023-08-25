Title: “Chivas vs Rayados Match Rescheduled for Apertura 2023: Akron Stadium to host Double Bill”

The MX League has announced a schedule change for the match between Chivas and Rayados for Matchday 7 of the Apertura 2023. Originally scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at 5:00 p.m., the match will now take place on Sunday, September 3 at 7:05 p.m.

Before facing the Rayados, Chivas will visit Torreón to face Santos Laguna on the preceding Saturday. On the other hand, Rayados will return to domestic activity on Sunday, August 27 when they receive Cruz Azul, a team currently struggling in the contest.

The upcoming match against Rayados will be a crucial test for Chivas to determine their level in the 2023 Apertura. Currently, Chivas is the overall leader with four wins and a draw.

In addition to this exciting match, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a double bill at Akron Stadium. Alongside the Chivas vs. Rayados match, Chivas Femenil will also have a match against FC Juárez scheduled for the same day at 12:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this thrilling weekend of football action at Akron Stadium.

