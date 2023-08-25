Home » Title: “Chivas vs Rayados Match Rescheduled for Apertura 2023: Akron Stadium to host Double Bill”
Sports

Title: “Chivas vs Rayados Match Rescheduled for Apertura 2023: Akron Stadium to host Double Bill”

by admin
Title: “Chivas vs Rayados Match Rescheduled for Apertura 2023: Akron Stadium to host Double Bill”

The MX League has announced a schedule change for the match between Chivas and Rayados for Matchday 7 of the Apertura 2023. Originally scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at 5:00 p.m., the match will now take place on Sunday, September 3 at 7:05 p.m.

Before facing the Rayados, Chivas will visit Torreón to face Santos Laguna on the preceding Saturday. On the other hand, Rayados will return to domestic activity on Sunday, August 27 when they receive Cruz Azul, a team currently struggling in the contest.

The upcoming match against Rayados will be a crucial test for Chivas to determine their level in the 2023 Apertura. Currently, Chivas is the overall leader with four wins and a draw.

In addition to this exciting match, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a double bill at Akron Stadium. Alongside the Chivas vs. Rayados match, Chivas Femenil will also have a match against FC Juárez scheduled for the same day at 12:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this thrilling weekend of football action at Akron Stadium.

See also  DFB Cup: SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig: Tuesday live on free TV | Sports

You may also like

[Fototifo] Barletta-Corato, friendly 2023-24 | Sports People

Yao Ming Inducted into the 2023 FIBA Hall...

In rugby, concussions on trial

Mexican Basketball Team Aims to Make History at...

Rapid Vienna Fiorentina, the scattered considerations – Sportellate

Chinese Women’s Ice Hockey Team Secures Qualification for...

Lehečka – Purcell 7:6, 6:4, Lehečka will play...

Mookie Betts Records Career-High Five Hits and Leads...

And if I say caffeine? | Sporteat

Unveiling the Exquisite Design of the Hangzhou Asian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy