Title: “Contract Renewal Dilemma: The Clippers’ Double Stars Face Scrutiny Over Potential Big Deals”

Beijing time – According to Clippers and team reporter Andrew Greif, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are now eligible to negotiate early contract extensions with the Clippers. However, an unnamed executive in the league has criticized the idea of offering them a hefty contract, stating that it would be a bad business move.

Starting from today, forward Kawhi Leonard can engage in contract extension talks with the Clippers. Meanwhile, core player Paul George will be eligible to negotiate his contract extension from September 1st. Reports suggest that both players can sign with the Clippers for a maximum of four years, with the total value reaching a staggering $220 million.

The unnamed executive voiced his concerns regarding the potential extensions, claiming that neither Leonard nor George is worth such a substantial investment. Labeling it as “bad business,” the executive argued that the players’ injury history and inability to guarantee consistent performance make a massive contract risky.

Both Leonard and George have faced ongoing injury issues since joining the Clippers. Leonard has missed a total of 147 regular season games, while George has been absent for 119 regular season games. Last season, George suffered an injury towards the end of the regular season and declared himself out for the rest of the year. Leonard also faced injury troubles during the playoff series against the Suns, forcing him to sit out a crucial game.

It remains to be seen how the Clippers’ front office will approach contract negotiations with their star players. The team will need to carefully consider the risks associated with offering lucrative deals while balancing the desire to maintain a competitive roster.

