Title decision in German women’s Bundesliga postponed

Bayern Munich still has to wait for the championship title in the German women’s Bundesliga. Chaser and defending champion VfL Wolfsburg was 1:2 behind at SV Meppen late on Sunday, but still managed a 3:2 victory with a furious finish and moved up to two points behind Sarah Zadrazil and Co. before the last round. The Munich team missed out on the premature title decision with a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

VfL captain Alexandra Popp only scored the winning goal in the 94th minute after Pauline Bremer (88th) had equalized shortly before. The Wolfsburg women kept the chance of the triple. The cup was won, and the Spanish champions FC Barcelona are waiting in the Champions League final on June 3rd in Eindhoven.

At the end of the Bundesliga season, Wolfsburg will face SC Freiburg, who lost 3-1 at home to 1. FC Köln on Sunday. ÖFB veteran Sarah Puntigam scored the final score in the 69th minute.

Frankfurt plays CL qualification

Bayern, who haven’t won after 15 victories, have all the trumps in their hands, especially as next Sunday they face the relegated team Turbine Potsdam. He lost against Eintracht Frankfurt with 0:3. Verena Hanshaw, Barbara Dunst, Laura Feiersinger and Co. are the third German team to attempt the Champions League.

Hoffenheim has to be content with fourth place, Julia Hickelsberger-Füller scored for the first time since her injury break and for the fifth time this season in the 4-0 win against Werder Bremen on Friday.