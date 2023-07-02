Title: “Di Vincenzo Leaves Warriors to Join Knicks in a $50 Million Deal”

Another Warrior left the team: Di Vincenzo joined the Knicks for $50 million in 4 years to play for Golden State

On July 2, Beijing time, according to a report from Mingji woj, Di Vincenzo left the Warriors and joined the Knicks. The two sides reached a 4-year $50 million contract.

After DiVincenzo came to the Knicks, he completed a reunion with Villanova University teammates Brunson and Hart. Earlier this week, DiVincenzo turned down a $4.7 million player option for next season, opted out of his contract, and became a free agent. The outside world thought he could get a big raise in free agency, and he finally did it with the Knicks.

The 26-year-old Divincenzo played his worth in the Warriors. He had a strong performance last season. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 72 regular season games (36 starts) and averaged 5.3 three-pointers per game, hitting a career-high 39.7%.

The arrival of DiVincenzo provides the Knicks with another strong defensive player and a solid outside three-point shooter, which is in line with coach Thibodeau’s tactical philosophy. It is worth mentioning that before this, the Knicks sent Toppin to the Pacers to free up salary space and signed Di Vincenzo.

The Knicks are hoping the addition of DiVincenzo will allow them to build on last season’s success, which saw the Knicks eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to win their first playoff series in a decade. They eventually lost to the Miami Heat in six games in the second round.