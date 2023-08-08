Title: “Harry Kane Refuses Contract Renewal and Eyes Free Transfer Next Summer, Premier League Season to Commence”

Title: Harry Kane Refuses to Renew Contract for Free Transfer as Premier League Season Approaches

Source: Zhidao Football

In a surprising turn of events, British media outlet “Daily Telegraph” has reported that Harry Kane, the star striker for Tottenham Hotspur, will not renew his contract and plans to transfer to a Premier League championship team on a free transfer next summer.

According to the reports, Kane’s desire to leave Tottenham has been clear, with Bayern Munich showing interest in signing him. However, the German club’s latest offer, rumored to be around €120 million, has been rejected by Tottenham. Kane’s current value is estimated at €90 million, and with only one year left on his contract, it is unlikely that Bayern will increase their bid. Despite his desire to join Bayern, the negotiations have been complicated by Tottenham’s Chairman, Daniel Levy, known for his tough stance in transfer dealings.

Kane’s indecisiveness has been a subject of discussion, with the striker torn between winning titles and becoming the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League. He has shown a lack of courage and decisiveness in confronting Tottenham about his desires. Although a transfer to Bayern this summer seems unlikely, Kane has made it clear that he will not be renewing his contract with Tottenham, indicating his intention to leave the club next summer.

The England international has expressed his desire to join a Premier League “big-six” team that can compete for titles, ruling out a move to other top European leagues. Currently earning a weekly salary of £200,000, Kane is reportedly unwilling to renew his contract with Tottenham unless his wages are doubled to £400,000 per week. Waiting until next summer to become a free agent would offer him a signing fee and a wider range of options.

It remains to be seen how this saga will unfold as the new Premier League season approaches. Kane’s potential departure would be a major blow to Tottenham, who would need to find a suitable replacement for their star striker.

