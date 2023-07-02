Title: “Houston Rockets’ Risky Offseason Moves Threaten the Future of the Team”

210 Million Smashed: Houston Rockets’ Reckless Offseason Raises Concern for Team’s Future

The Houston Rockets have emerged as one of the most active teams in the NBA offseason, but their recent operations have sparked concerns about the team’s future. With a salary space of $66 million, the Rockets were expected to make some big moves. However, their recent signings and trades have raised eyebrows and led to questions about their management decisions.

Let’s take a closer look at the Rockets’ offseason moves so far. They started by signing free agent guard Fred VanVleet to a 3-year, $130 million contract. VanVleet, who previously played for the Toronto Raptors, became the player with the highest average salary in free agency this summer. This signing raised eyebrows, especially considering that VanVleet’s starting salary exceeded $40 million.

Another questionable move was the signing of Dillon Brooks to an $80 million, 4-year contract. Brooks, who previously played for the Memphis Grizzlies, was rumored to have asked for a contract with an average salary of over $12 million. However, the Rockets offered him a fully guaranteed contract with an average salary of $20 million. This contract has been criticized for its length and price.

The Rockets also signed center Langdale to a 4-year, $32 million contract. Langdale, who played for the Phoenix Suns last season, was the Suns’ backup center and now has a contract beyond the mini-middle class exception. This signing has raised questions about the team’s financial decisions.

In addition to these signings, the Rockets also made a trade, sending Kenyon Martin Jr. to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for two future second-round picks. While Martin Jr. had trade value, the Rockets only managed to acquire two second-round picks in return, which has been seen as a loss for the team.

Furthermore, the Rockets traded Taitai Washington and Garuba to the Eagles, receiving two second-round picks and some cash in return. This trade has been criticized for treating the two players, who were first-round picks in 2022 and 2021 respectively, as negative assets. This, along with other questionable decisions, raises concerns about the team’s management and their ability to train and develop young players.

While some argue that there are limited options in this year’s free agency market, the Rockets’ operations have still left much to be desired. With three out of their seven first-round picks in the past two years failing to bring positive returns, questions are being raised about the team’s ability to maximize the value of their draft picks.

In conclusion, the Rockets’ offseason moves have raised concerns about the team’s future. Despite some objective challenges they have faced, their overall operations have come under scrutiny. With a poor training record in recent years and questionable management decisions, it remains to be seen whether the Rockets’ reliance on young players will lead to success in the long run.

