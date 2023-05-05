Title hunt: Bob world champion Lochner continues – “Too good to stop”

Bobsleigh World Champion Johannes Lochner will be chasing the title on the ice track again this coming winter.
“Bottom line, I’m too good to quit”, said the 32-year-old bob pilot of the media group “Münchner Merkur/tz”: “So I’ll just try again.”
At the World Championships last January in St. Moritz, Lochner won the title in the two-man bobsleigh and surprisingly defeated the permanent dominator Francesco Friedrich. “He’ll get bored without me”joked Lochner.
“They just won’t let me stop”
After consultation with his family and the coaches, pushers and sponsors, he decided against retiring. “They just won’t let me stop”said the native of Berchtesgaden, who competes for BC Stuttgart Solitude.