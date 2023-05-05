Title hunt: Bob world champion Lochner continues – “Too good to stop”

Status: 05/04/2023 1:19 p.m

Bobsleigh World Champion Johannes Lochner will be chasing the title on the ice track again this coming winter.

“Bottom line, I’m too good to quit”, said the 32-year-old bob pilot of the media group “Münchner Merkur/tz”: “So I’ll just try again.”

At the World Championships last January in St. Moritz, Lochner won the title in the two-man bobsleigh and surprisingly defeated the permanent dominator Francesco Friedrich. “He’ll get bored without me” joked Lochner.

“They just won’t let me stop”