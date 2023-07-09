Title: Li Meng Regrets Missed Opportunity for WNBA All-Star Selection, Hopes for Individual Event Participation

Title: Li Meng Regrets Missing Out on WNBA All-Star Selection, Hopes to Participate in Individual Events

In a disappointing turn of events, Li Meng, the talented Chinese basketball player, has lost the opportunity to compete in the WNBA All-Star matchup. As the voting process concluded earlier than expected, Li Meng was unable to garner enough support from her fans, which she could have gained after her impressive performance in the Women’s Basketball Asian Cup.

The voting for the WNBA All-Star concluded on June 25, with Li Meng failing to secure a place among the top 30 players voted by fans. At that time, Li Meng was away in Australia, representing her country in the Women’s Basketball Asian Cup. Had the voting lasted longer, her remarkable performance could have swayed Chinese fans to vote for her in huge numbers.

Critics argue that Li Meng’s court performance does not justify her inclusion in the WNBA All-Star team. Her teammate Donne, for instance, has been averaging an impressive 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game throughout the season. In contrast, Li Meng’s numbers stand at a modest 5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

However, it is worth recalling how Yao Ming, the legendary Chinese player, managed to surpass the likes of O’Neal to become an All-Star starter. Chinese fans’ unwavering support played a significant role in securing Yao Ming’s place in the starting lineup. This goes to show the immense influence of the Chinese fanbase.

After leading the Chinese women’s basketball team to victory in the championship, Li Meng’s popularity skyrocketed, with fans once again revering her as an idol. Unfortunately, this upsurge in popularity came too late to sway the All-Star selection process.

Nevertheless, there remains a glimmer of hope for Li Meng, as she may still have the opportunity to participate in the WNBA All-Star Weekend through individual events. Currently boasting a remarkable three-point shooting rate of 42.4%, ranking seventh in the league, Li Meng’s inclusion in the All-Star festivities would be eagerly anticipated by Chinese basketball enthusiasts.

The fans’ enthusiasm and support for Chinese players in the WNBA All-Star Weekend offer a tangible possibility for Li Meng to seize this opportunity and make her mark on the global stage.

