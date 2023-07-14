Title: Lionel Messi Spotted Grocery Shopping in Miami Ahead of Inter Miami Debut

Date: July 13, 2023

In an unexpected turn of events, renowned Argentine football star Lionel Messi was spotted shopping at a convenience store in Miami, Florida. Recently joining Inter Miami, Messi was seen engaging in a routine activity like any ordinary person, prior to his highly-anticipated debut for the club.

Shortly after participating in his first practice session with his new teammates, led by coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner ventured out to purchase groceries for his new home. Despite his global fame, Messi managed to stay relatively unnoticed within the store, with only a few individuals approaching him for a photograph.

This level of anonymity is a rare occurrence for Messi, who is usually greeted by crowds and fervent fans eager for autographs and photos wherever he goes. However, the United States offers a unique setting that allows even the most celebrated figures to carry out daily tasks without being overwhelmed by public attention.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to welcome Messi to Miami in grand fashion. A colossal mural showcasing the football star’s face is set to adorn the city, serving as a symbol of his arrival at Inter Miami, the club founded by Jorge Mas and David Beckham.

The official presentation of Messi as an Inter Miami player is scheduled for Sunday, July 16, coinciding with the Gold Cup Final between Mexico and Panama. This momentous occasion, named La Revelación, is slated to take place at the DRV PNK Stadium, and if timing allows, it may even serve as a captivating halftime show during the match.

Following the presentation, Messi is expected to hold his first press conference as a Major League Soccer (MLS) player on Monday. Additionally, a public training session is planned for the following day, enabling fans to engage with the Argentine football phenomenon up close.

As excitement continues to build, all eyes are on Messi as he readies himself for this new chapter in his illustrious career, poised to leave a lasting impression on Miami and the MLS.

