Title: Darwin Nunes Chosen as Liverpool’s No. 9, Red Army Undergoes Major Jersey Changes

On July 14th, Liverpool Football Club made an official announcement regarding a significant change in their squad for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Brazilian forward Darwin Nunes will now don the prestigious No. 9 jersey, which belonged to Firmino before his departure from the club this summer.

Fans who had already purchased the new season’s Liverpool jersey with the No. 27 on it will have the opportunity to exchange it for a new jersey with “Darwin, No. 9” inscribed on it. Nunes has personally offered to reimburse the cost of the exchange. The old numbered jerseys will be recycled, and the club plans to donate them to the LFC Foundation.

This alteration in jersey numbers highlights the major shift Liverpool has undergone this summer. The numbers 7, 8, 9, and 10, which hold great significance in the team’s history, have been passed onto new players. McAllister, one of the club’s new signings, will wear the No. 10 jersey. Sobo Sloy, another new recruit, will sport the No. 8 jersey previously worn by Liverpool legend Gerrard. Initially, Luis Diaz was set to wear the iconic No. 7 jersey, but now Nunes will take up the mantle of the Red Army’s No. 9.

Liverpool fans eagerly await the upcoming season to witness their new recruits donning these legendary jerseys and continue the rich legacy associated with each number.

Editor: Mixiao Jiuquan

