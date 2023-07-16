Title: “LSU’s Angel Reese Takes the NCAA by Storm While Tennessee Football Program Faces Recruit Violation Penalties”

Title: LSU Player Angel Reese Shines as Athlete of the Year; Tennessee Volunteers Football Program Penalized for Recruiting Violations under Former Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt

Date: Jul 16, 2023

Author: Chris Low

Duration: 6 min read

Angel Reese Emerges as the Athlete of the Year

In a surprising turn of events, LSU player Angel Reese has been named the revelation athlete of the year. Reese captivated the world with her exceptional performance leading LSU to victory in the NCAA championship. Her remarkable skills and dedication have earned her this prestigious title.

Tennessee Volunteers Football Program Faces Penalties for Recruiting Violations

The Tennessee Volunteers football program has been hit with severe penalties for recruiting violations that took place during former head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure. As a result, the program has been stripped of all 11 wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The violations, which involved more than 200 infractions committed under Pruitt’s leadership from 2018 to 2020, prompted the NCAA to impose fines and a five-year probationary period on the program.

Tennessee Football Hit with Unprecedented Fine

Tennessee’s football program has been fined a staggering $8 million by the NCAA, marking the largest-ever penalty in an NCAA violation case. Alongside the financial fine, the program has also faced a significant reduction in scholarships, with a total of 28 scholarships being revoked over a five-year period. Furthermore, the NCAA declared 16 players ineligible for participating in the games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to their involvement in the recruiting violations.

Impact on Tennessee’s Record and Ranking

The annulment of the 11 wins does not result in the opposing teams obtaining victories for those matches. However, Tennessee’s historical win-loss record has been adjusted accordingly. The Volunteers’ record now stands at 856-410-53, causing them to drop out of the national top 10 in wins.

NCAA Investigation Reveals Recruiting Wrongdoings

The NCAA investigation identified numerous violations within the Tennessee football program, largely related to improper payments and benefits provided to prospects and their families during the recruiting process. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt received a six-year ban from coaching at the collegiate level, and three other former staff members, including former defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, also faced penalties.

Efforts to Cooperate and Reduce Penalties

Tennessee displayed exemplary cooperation throughout the investigation, which led to the removal of a postseason suspension from the list of available sanctions. By doing so, the program’s current players were spared from further punishment. However, the penalties imposed by the NCAA reflect the seriousness of the violations and the need for accountability.

Appeals and Possible Future Actions

All involved parties have the option to appeal the NCAA’s decisions. It remains uncertain whether former head coach Jeremy Pruitt will proceed with an appeal. If Pruitt were to be hired by an NCAA school in the future, he would face a suspension for the first full season.

Unrelated Retirement and Continued Success

It should be noted that former athletic director and Hall of Fame coach Phillip Fulmer’s retirement was independent of the investigation and not influenced by its findings. The Tennessee football program has since undergone significant changes, including the hiring of new athletic director, Danny White. Despite the penalties, the program’s recent success includes an 11-2 season in 2022, culminating in an Orange Bowl victory under coach Josh Heupel.

The fallout from the recruiting violations has had a profound impact on the Tennessee Volunteers football program. While the penalties handed down by the NCAA aim to restore integrity and accountability, they also serve as a reminder of the importance of compliance in collegiate athletics.