Title: Marco Verratti Set to Join Al-Arabi in Qatar, Leaving PSG Behind

VERRATTI WILL END IN QATAR

Marco Verratti is on the verge of leaving Paris Saint-Germain to join Al-Arabi in Qatar for a fee of 45 million euros. The midfielder is set to travel to Doha for a medical examination and to finalize the contract with his new team.

The situation could have been very different for Verratti. When Luis Enrique took charge at Paris Saint-Germain, he made it clear that Verratti was not in his plans and needed to leave. The Italian had a deal lined up to move to Saudi Arabia, but PSG rejected the offer as it did not meet their financial expectations.

Uncertainty over the summer

Since then, Verratti has been searching for a new club. After several weeks of uncertainty, Al-Arabi emerged with an offer that convinced both Verratti and PSG. Although the deal is yet to be announced, Verratti had the option to stay in Europe due to interest from several top teams, including FC Barcelona.

According to reports, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea were all interested in signing Verratti. However, all three clubs were only willing to take him on loan, while PSG was only considering a permanent transfer that was valued at 100 million euros. The financial aspect, including Verratti’s high salary of 14 million euros, made it an unviable option for Barcelona.

Overall, it seems that Verratti’s future lies in Qatar with Al-Arabi. The deal is expected to be finalized soon, ending the player’s search for a new club after being excluded from Paris Saint-Germain’s plans.