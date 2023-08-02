Title: “Mbappe’s Loyalty Award and Record Signing Fee Tempt Real Madrid as British Media Reports”

Earn a fortune! British media: Mbappe insists on taking the loyalty award to join Real Madrid next summer with a signing fee of 160 million pounds

July 31, Paris time, has passed. For Mbappe, he has successfully won the loyalty award of 45 million euros. As long as Mbappe does not leave the team this summer window, he can get the other half on September 1. Loyalty awards totaling 90 million euros. At the same time, Mbappe’s contract renewal option with Paris has expired, which means that Mbappe’s contract with Paris will end on June 30, 2024.

According to the latest news from the British media “inews”, Mbappe’s mother and the player’s agent Lamari have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for a free transfer in the summer window next year, including a signing fee of up to 160 million pounds, about 1.87 billion euros.

This means that Mbappe has fulfilled the last year of his contract with Paris. Loyalty Award + Signature Fee, You can get 277 million euros in revenue. From my personal point of view, playing football is a job, not to mention that Mbappe is only 24 years old, and it is not too late to join Real Madrid at the age of 25, but he can get an extra 277 million euros in income, which can only be said to be profitable. Therefore, it is completely understandable that Mbappe chose not to leave the team this summer and join Real Madrid next year.

