Title: “Men’s Basketball Team’s Guards Struggle in Second Warm-up Match, Go 0-15 in Shots and Score 0 Points”

China‘s Men’s Basketball Team Suffers Defeat as Guards Struggle

In the second warm-up match of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team, they faced a disappointing loss to Croatia with a final score of 61-75. This defeat marks their second consecutive loss in the warm-up matches leading up to the upcoming tournament. The team had hopes that the return of Zhou Qi, a key player, would bring a positive change, but unfortunately, it did not alter the team’s current predicament.

One glaring issue throughout the game was the poor performance of the team’s back line, particularly the guards. Zhao Jiwei, Fang Shuo, Zhao Rui, He Xining, and Cheng Shuipeng collectively took a total of 15 shots but failed to score a single point. In addition to their inability to score, they also contributed 9 turnovers and committed 10 fouls.

The weakness of the back line has been a long-standing problem for the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team. Even during the era of Yao Ming, when the team had talented players like Liu Wei, Chen Jianghua, Sun Yue, and Wang Shipeng, the back line struggled to keep up with international competition. This issue persisted, causing the team to struggle against formidable opponents such as the United States and Spain.

In recent years, the Chinese team experienced a golden age of guards. These players, who also became stars in their respective clubs, contributed greatly to the success of the team. However, in this particular game, the back line once again showed their shortcomings.

Zhao Jiwei, who has been the main point guard for the team over the past decade, had a lackluster performance. Despite playing for 17 minutes, he failed to make any of his three shots, resulting in zero points. He did manage to contribute 6 assists but also had 3 turnovers and 4 fouls.

Zhao Rui did not fare much better. In his more than 20 minutes of play, he also failed to score any points, missing all five of his shots. He contributed 1 rebound and 1 assist but had 5 turnovers and 1 foul.

Fang Shuo, the oldest player in the back line, made his return to the national team this year, but his performance in this game was disappointing. Despite playing the entire game for 14 minutes, he failed to score and only contributed 2 rebounds, 1 turnover, and 1 foul.

The other three guards, He Xining and Cheng Shuipeng, also had underwhelming performances. He Xining played for 12 minutes, failing to score on his only shot and contributing only 3 fouls. Cheng Shuipeng played for nearly 12 minutes, missing all five of his shots and failing to score. He did manage to contribute 1 steal and 1 foul.

Overall, the guards of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team had a collectively abnormal performance in this game. The five guards took a total of 15 shots but failed to score. Their presence on the court was not impactful, and their contribution consisted of turnovers and fouls.

It is clear that the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team still has work to do in strengthening their back line. With the upcoming tournament approaching, the team needs to address this issue to have a chance at success.

