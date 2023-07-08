Title: “New York City Makes Offer to Neymar, MLS Move Could Pit him Against Messi”

New York City Makes Offer for Neymar, MLS Move Possible

Scottish media outlet The Secret Scout has reported that New York City, an American League club, is interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian striker Neymar. While Neymar has yet to make a decision, it is not out of the question for him to make a move to the MLS.

Widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the world, Neymar left the top European leagues early in his career to join Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. However, injuries and a lack of development at the French club have hindered his progress, and he has failed to live up to the high expectations set for him since joining in 2017 for a record-breaking transfer fee of €222 million.

Despite his setbacks, Neymar, at 31 years old, continues to be one of the best players in football. Valued at €80 million and under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, Neymar has shown his skill on the field, contributing 35 goals, including 18 goals and 17 assists, in 29 games across all competitions last season.

If Neymar were to choose New York City as his next destination, it would present an exciting opportunity for him to face off against his friend and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in the MLS. This potential showdown has garnered a lot of attention, with some fans even suggesting that a move to Saudi Arabia would be more lucrative. However, considering Neymar’s love of life and the vibrant atmosphere in the United States, it seems like a move to the MLS would be a more enticing prospect for him.

Regardless of where Neymar ends up, his status as a leader in the Brazilian national team remains unshakable. With the Copa America in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026 (to be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada), Neymar will undoubtedly be a key player for the Samba Army in the upcoming years.

It remains to be seen whether Neymar will accept the offer from New York City or consider other options. As fans eagerly wait for his decision, it is clear that the football world will continue to watch Neymar’s career with great interest.

