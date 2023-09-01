Title: Qinghai Township Basketball Team Wins Fourth Place in National Hemei Village Basketball Competition

Qinghai Chahandus Township Team Places 4th in National Hemei Village Basketball Competition

On the evening of August 31, the Northwest Division of the National Hemei Village Basketball Competition (Village BA) came to a close. After five days of intense competition, 18 teams from 9 provinces and regions battled it out for the top spot. The representatives from Chuimatan Town, Gansu Team, and Ningxia Sanying Town Team emerged as the champions and runners-up, securing tickets to the “Village BA” National Finals. The Xunhua Salar Autonomous County Chahandus Township team, representing Qinghai, achieved an impressive 4th place in the competition.

At 7:00 PM on August 31, the basketball park in Tuanjie Village, Jiqiang Town, Xiji County, Guyuan City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, was packed with fervent fans. The finals of the Northwest Division of the National Hemei Country Basketball Competition (Village BA) commenced as scheduled. Enthusiastic fans from all over the country arrived early, and the stands were filled to capacity. The participating teams were also arranged on both sides of the court to cheer for the finalists. With the referee’s whistle, the battle for the third and fourth places between Shanxi Qinhe Township Team and Qinghai Chahandus Township Team began. Despite the game being an away match, home fans spared no effort in supporting both teams. With no pressure of vying for tickets to the national finals, the players from both teams unleashed their skills, providing the audience with an exciting offensive and defensive spectacle. After a fierce contest, the Qinghai Chahandus Township team lost 33-42 to the Shanxi Qinhe Town representative team and secured the fourth place. Although they did not make it to the finals, the Qinghai Chahandus Township team showcased remarkable performance in the tournament.

Reflecting on the journey of the Qinghai Chahandus Township team, they advanced by defeating the Shanxi Beiliu Town team, securing the top spot in Group F. In the top 16, they overcame the Xinjiang Besirek Town Team and Henan Jiaocun Town Team in the knockout rounds to reach the semi-finals. In the quarter-finals, they came from behind and tied the game three minutes before the end. They then fought hard and maintained their lead until the end. In the 8-to-4 game, the team faced injuries when the main player No. 10 Han Weiming injured his finger and No. 23 He Yanbin sprained his ankle. However, they continued to give it their all. Although the team regretted losing to the host Ningxia Sanying Town team in the semi-finals, the players saw hope for future advancement. Ma Yong, player No. 13, demonstrated exceptional defense and grabbed rebounds throughout the game. Ma Yong highlighted that the competition was a valuable learning experience for the players, allowing them to learn from the strengths of other teams. He expressed gratitude towards the coach and his teammates and hoped that Xunhua’s basketball would continue to improve and gain recognition across the country.

In regards to the question of why the Chahandus Township men’s basketball team represents Qinghai, Ma Xiaolong, Director of the Competition Department of the Qinghai Basketball Association, explained that the team is composed of Mongolian athletes from Zhuji Township, Delingha City, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, and Salar athletes from Chahandus Township in Xunhua, Haidong City. These two teams have achieved numerous championships in competitions held in the province. Some team members play for state and county teams and possess extensive competition experience. Ma Xiaolong added that the Chahandus Township team features national characteristics and complies with the competition rules, which stipulate that all players must come from the same township. Furthermore, the team members have trained and competed together for many years, resulting in stable and consistent performance. Xunhua County Culture, Sports, and Tourism Bureau, along with the Qinghai Basketball Association, recommended the Chahandus Township team to participate in the competition. Han Baolin, director of Xunhua County Culture, Sports, and Tourism Bureau, emphasized that the players selected for the competition were all key players in Chahandus Township’s villages and had participated in township basketball games, fostering familiarity and teamwork among the team members.

Han Baolin further explained that basketball is not just a sport in Chahandus Township; it holds cultural significance as well. Basketball has become a favorite pastime for the people of Xunhua, with the men’s basketball game serving as a prominent event not only in the county but also in the entire province. Various basketball competitions, including college basketball games, middle school student basketball games, invitational tournaments, and employee basketball games, are organized year-round, enriching the basketball culture in Xunhua. The township men’s basketball game traces its roots back to the 1980s when basketball games between communes were organized during the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival periods. Exceptional players were selected to form village-level basketball teams, leading to the establishment of the township basketball team. The township men’s basketball competition contributed to the development of rural basketball leagues, starting from community basketball games, moving to village basketball games, and finally reaching township basketball games.

Han Baolin stated that Xunhua County currently has 154 basketball facilities, including five indoor stadiums constructed and operated by the community. The pervasive basketball background has resulted in every village having a basketball team and every family having a basketball player. Xunhua’s township men’s basketball games not only promote national fitness but also symbolize a shared festival for people of all ethnic groups in the county.

The Chahandus Township basketball team representing Qinghai Province in the village BA competition epitomizes the county’s strong basketball culture. With their impressive performance, the team members have become a source of inspiration and encouragement for each other.

As basketball continues to flourish in Xunhua, its influence will undoubtedly extend beyond the county’s borders, spreading the joy and excitement of the game throughout the entire country.