Title: Riyadh Victory Refuses to Sign Ziyech, Sets Sights on Exempting Di Maria

In a surprising turn of events, Riyadh Victory, the renowned football club from Saudi Arabia, has opted against signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. According to credible reports from Saudi media outlet “arriyadiyah,” negotiations between Riyadh Victory and Ziyech have come to a halt due to failure in agreeing upon certain terms.

The primary reason for Riyadh Victory’s refusal to sign Ziyech lies in the player’s failure to pass the medical examination. The winger has reportedly been dealing with knee injuries, which ultimately led to Riyadh Victory’s withdrawal from the deal. Concerns over Ziyech’s long-term fitness and performance prompted the club to reconsider their options.

However, according to “Koora Break,” Riyadh Victory has promptly shifted their focus to acquiring the services of Argentine winger Angel Di Maria. The talented winger’s contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of the month, which would allow Riyadh Victory to bypass visa requirements should they reach a personal agreement with Di Maria.

Di Maria, known for his impressive displays with the Argentine national team, shares a strong bond with Lionel Messi. Both players hold immense respect for each other’s abilities, and if Riyadh Victory manages to secure Di Maria’s signature, it could potentially pave the way for a reunion between Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo.

That said, the likelihood of Riyadh Victory signing Di Maria remains uncertain. Currently, the player has expressed a desire to return to Benfica and sign a one-year contract to maintain his form in preparation for the 2024 Copa America. Di Maria remains determined to fulfill his dream of defending the coveted America’s Cup championship.

It is essential to note that the opinions expressed in this article solely represent the author himself, and this news piece has been published on the information release platform, Sohu. Sohu strictly provides information storage space services and does not endorse or validate the opinions presented within this article.

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

