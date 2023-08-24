Title: “Surviving Adversity: International Teams Compete in the Basketball World Cup for a Chance Against Strong Opponents”

Basketball World Cup｜Prospects: International Basketball Teams Compete for the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team to Survive Against Adversity

The 2023 Basketball World Cup is set to begin in Manila, Okinawa, and Jakarta on the 25th. Similar to the previous World Cup held in China, this tournament will feature 32 teams playing a total of 92 games.

In the 2019 edition, the Chinese men’s basketball team failed to qualify for the group stage, losing the chance to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. In this World Cup, the Chinese team has made adjustments to their lineup to face their strong and distinct opponents in the same group.

Unlike the previous tournament where the Chinese team enjoyed the status of a “seed team” as the host, this time they can only participate as a “non-seeded” team. The Serbian team in their group is the favorite to win the championship, and Puerto Rico is a traditional strong team in international basketball. The Chinese men’s basketball team faces a tougher task to qualify from the group than four years ago.

Looking at the lineup, the Chinese team has made significant adjustments, keeping some players from the last World Cup while introducing new talents. Although they suffered losses against strong European teams in warm-up matches, victories against other teams have boosted their confidence.

The Chinese team’s first game is scheduled against Serbia, whom they lost to 64-87 in a warm-up match. It will be a challenging start for the Chinese team.

In the meantime, USA Basketball aims to reclaim the top spot in the tournament. With many NBA players choosing not to participate, the strength gap between teams has narrowed. The US team remains the favorite to win the championship, having achieved a perfect record in warm-up matches. However, they face challenges from the traditional strong Greek team and potential new forces like Lithuania and Montenegro.

The defending champion Spain will also be a strong contender with a balanced lineup of veterans and new talents. Other strong teams include France led by Gobert, Batum, Fournier, and De Colo, the Slovenian team led by Doncic, the German team led by Schroeder, and the consistently high-performing Serbian team.

FIBA has been increasing the number of teams participating in the World Cup and reforming competitions to diversify and enrich basketball projects. Holding consecutive tournaments in Asia expands the popularity of basketball in the region. This World Cup marks the first time multiple countries jointly host the event, while the 2027 edition will be held in Qatar, making it the third consecutive World Cup in Asia.

Although there are expectations and regrets with teams like Argentina, Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Poland missing out, the expansion of the tournament provides more teams the opportunity to showcase their skills.

FIBA Secretary-General Zagris expressed excitement about the increased number of competitive teams and the depth of basketball at the international level.

As the World Cup kicks off, fans can look forward to seeing which debut teams will surprise the competition and which potential new stars will emerge on the world stage.

