They did not underestimate anything, they prepared again. Letenský and Baník scored for the thirteenth time in a row in the league. With a smooth win, they moved into second place.

“If you look at the final result, the goals scored, the clean sheet, the mentality of the players and the effort with which they worked, we can definitely say it was a great game. I’m glad we kept our hunger and put in a really good performance,” acknowledges Brian Priske.

“It is true that we could evaluate in a completely different mood, as Baník had chances that he did not convert. Goals can strongly influence the game, as happened in Zlín, for example. In Ostrava, however, the goalkeeper stopped us at the right moment. So we can say that it was a match according to our expectations,” adds the Danish coach.

So Sparta is increasingly speaking in the battle for the title. “I am not very interested in what is written about us, one of the reasons is my language barrier. Of course, I feel that we are on the right track and that our game is at a high level. But it’s still, just like before, only about us,” forwards Priske.

"I know expectations are high in Sparta, but we have to keep working hard and stick to our plan. Someone can speculate what the end of the season will look like, but that's not for us. We have to focus on maintaining discipline and playing as we have been doing so far," emphasizes the Sparta coach.

Considering the loss after the fall, the team got ahead of Plzeň and behind Slavia unexpectedly quickly.

“The assumption was that Pilsen had to lose with Slavia and we had to win. However, we are cautious. There are still an awful lot of important matches ahead of us, including head-to-head matches. I think all three leading teams will still lose,” points out international Tomáš Sivok, manager of the A-team.