Title: After spending 364.4 million pounds to buy 8 people, what should people expect from Ten Hag’s Manchester United?

Manchester United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, has made significant investments in the team with a total spend of 364.4 million pounds to sign 8 hand-picked players. This substantial investment has raised expectations among fans and pundits as to what can be expected from Ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s previous coaching experience includes stints at Twente, Bayern Munich’s second team, Utrecht, and Ajax, where he spent four and a half successful years. However, the challenge of managing England’s biggest club is in a different league altogether.

During his time at Ajax, Ten Hag spent around 170 million pounds, significantly less compared to the financial capabilities of Manchester United. The 53-year-old coach’s most expensive signing at Ajax was less than 20 million pounds, highlighting the leap he has taken by joining the Red Devils.

Manchester United’s spending spree in the previous summer transfer window saw the club invest a record-breaking 229 million pounds on five players. This hefty investment, coupled with Ten Hag’s planned signings for this summer, including Mount, Onana, and Hoylund, is expected to push the total spending to 364.4 million pounds.

Manchester United has always been a topic of discussion when it comes to transfer costs, with fans claiming that they are the only club that includes add-ons in the sum of their expenses. However, Ten Hag’s sizeable budget showcases the backing he has received from the club, giving him the freedom to bring in the players he wants.

The top eight transfers under Ten Hag’s tenure include players like Anthony, Hoylund, Casemiro, Mount, Lisandro Martinez, Onana, Malacia, and Eriksen. When considering add-ons, the total cost of Ten Hag’s signings could exceed 400 million pounds.

Although Ten Hag was not able to secure previous targets like Frenkie de Jong and Harry Kane, he has made significant progress in achieving the major goals set out for his rebuilding of Manchester United. Closing the gap on winning the Premier League is the most challenging step, but Ten Hag’s rivals have also strengthened their squads.

The main expectation for Ten Hag’s Manchester United is to mount a credible title challenge in the Premier League, closing the 14-point gap that separated them from the top of the table last season. Additionally, the team should compete well in the Carling Cup and FA Cup, as demonstrated in the previous season, and show improved performances in European competitions, potentially reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

As Ten Hag takes charge of Manchester United with a substantial transfer budget and the full backing of the club, fans and critics alike anticipate a period of growth and improvement under his leadership. However, it is important to remember that success in football is not solely determined by financial investments.

