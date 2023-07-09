Title: Wizards’ New Aid Poole Embraces Fresh Start in Washington and Sets Sights on Opportunities

Title: Wizards’ New Player Poole Avoids Discussing Boxing Incident, Focused on New Opportunities in Washington

Subtitle: Poole expresses optimism about his future with the Wizards and gratitude for his time with the Warriors

Washington D.C. – In a recent interview, Washington Wizards’ new acquisition, Jordan Poole, addressed the impact of a boxing incident that led to his trade. Poole, who was traded from the Golden State Warriors, preferred not to delve into the details, stating his primary focus was on his new team and the opportunities it presents.

“I’m in Washington now, playing alongside Kuzma. We make a great combination and have the potential to contribute significantly to the team,” said Poole. The shooting guard has set his sights on achieving something special with his new teammates, emphasizing the positive atmosphere in Washington.

Poole also expressed enthusiasm about the prospects that await him in his new team, stating that he foresees more opportunities with the Wizards. “It’s a different situation here, and I believe I can make a significant impact,” he added.

Despite his departure from the Warriors, Poole expressed gratitude for his time with the team, highlighting their success and the experiences he gained. “I won a championship, made life-changing memories, and had the privilege of meeting incredible individuals while playing for the Warriors,” Poole shared.

Providing a glimpse into his integration with the Wizards, Poole was seen on the sidelines of the Summer League alongside his new teammate, Kyle Kuzma, attending the Pacers vs. Wizards game together.

During the offseason, the 22-year-old shooting guard was traded to the Wizards in a move that sent shockwaves throughout the basketball community. Poole had signed a lucrative four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, which is set to come into effect in the 2023-24 season. However, his trade to the Wizards opened a new chapter in his career.

As Poole embarks on this fresh journey with the Wizards, fans eagerly anticipate his contributions to the team and the impact he will make on the court. The dynamic shooting guard has shown promise in the past, and his relocation to Washington signals a new and exciting phase of his career.

