Title: Young Player Shines as Shandong Men’s Basketball Team Defeats Liaoning in Summer Tournament

Shandong Men’s Basketball Team Beats Liaoning with 9 Points in Summer Basketball Match

Shenyang, July 21 – In an exciting summer basketball match held at the Liaoning Gymnasium, the Shandong team emerged victorious over the Liaoning team with a score of 91:82. The game marked the first round of the 2023 Summer Basketball Tournament (Shenyang Station).

Some key players, including Zhao Jiwei, Zhang Zhenlin, and Fu Hao, from the Liaoning team were absent as they were busy with preparations for the national team. However, Guo Ailun, the core player of the Liaoning team, stepped up in the first quarter and led the team to a 9:3 climax. Young players Li Huyi, Zhang Junhao, and Su Yuming also showcased their skills during the game. At halftime, the Shandong team held a 4-point lead.

As the game progressed, the Shandong team maintained its dominance and exhibited a smooth offensive strategy. Liu Yi and Zhang Xinyu, in particular, played a crucial role in extending the team’s lead to 12 points. Despite the Liaoning team’s efforts to catch up in the final quarter, they ultimately fell short.

Liu Yi and Zhang Xinyu stood out for the Shandong team, each scoring a game-high 20 points. Wu Changze of the Liaoning team contributed 19 points, while Yan Shouqi added 18 points to the team’s total.

Li Xiaoxu, a veteran player of the Liaoning team, emphasized that the primary objective of this match was to train the younger players. He acknowledged that the first half of the game was closely contested and highlighted the need for the players to improve their chemistry and gain experience through such competitions.

The next two games of the tournament will take place in Anshan City and Yingkou City on July 23rd and 26th, respectively.

Editor: [Editor’s Name]

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Sohu is an information release platform and only provides information storage space services.

[End]

Return to Sohu to see more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

